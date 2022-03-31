Quaero Capital S.A. Buys HeadHunter Group PLC, Yandex NV, ONEOK Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp

New Purchases: HHR, YNDX, OKE, TRGP, LIN, SBAC, WMB, PAC, BE, AYI, CP, AEM, CCJ, PBR, CAT, NEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HeadHunter Group PLC, Yandex NV, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Linde PLC, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, I-MAB, Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2022Q1, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 52,177 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.32% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 26,025 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.37% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 36,649 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.17% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 91,954 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.91% Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 234,268 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.26%

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 183,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $63.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $63.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $318.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $290.82 and $379.87, with an estimated average price of $323.91. The stock is now traded at around $364.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $12.54 and $46.93, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $146.29 and $184.14, with an estimated average price of $158.37.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $223.31, with an estimated average price of $141.27.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $669.38 and $836.11, with an estimated average price of $719.59.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.56%. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.29%. Quaero Capital S.A. still held 60,496 shares as of 2022-03-31.