Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Quaero Capital S.A. Buys HeadHunter Group PLC, Yandex NV, ONEOK Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys HeadHunter Group PLC, Yandex NV, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Linde PLC, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, I-MAB, Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2022Q1, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quaero Capital S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaero+capital+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 52,177 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.32%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 26,025 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.37%
  3. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 36,649 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.17%
  4. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 91,954 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.91%
  5. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 234,268 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.26%
New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 183,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $63.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $63.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $318.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $290.82 and $379.87, with an estimated average price of $323.91. The stock is now traded at around $364.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $12.54 and $46.93, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $146.29 and $184.14, with an estimated average price of $158.37.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $223.31, with an estimated average price of $141.27.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $669.38 and $836.11, with an estimated average price of $719.59.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.56%. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.29%. Quaero Capital S.A. still held 60,496 shares as of 2022-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:

1. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaero Capital S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaero Capital S.A. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles