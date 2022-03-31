Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Vy Global Growth, The Walt Disney Co, Roth CH Acquisition III Co

New Purchases: PAVE, IWR, GT, SAMA, SAMA, PCT, VRM, NRK, VTN, CXE, NAN, BFZ, GBT, VGSH, ZM, MQ, AEO, RDFI, OMAB, PAC, BCO, CLF, AMBP, IAU, QTEK, MTTR, ERAS, FUBO, EIGR, BLUE, SVA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, General Motors Co, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II, sells Vy Global Growth, The Walt Disney Co, Roth CH Acquisition III Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Llc. As of 2022Q1, Sanders Morris Harris Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 167,677 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 369,555 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,938 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 737,659 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 577,417 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.52 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 401,999 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $82.66, with an estimated average price of $76.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 111,994 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 237,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 303,874 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 152,694 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1726.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 111,204 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 143.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 873,021 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 537.25%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 139.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,348 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 262,328 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The sale prices were between $8.92 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.69 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $54.61.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $148.61, with an estimated average price of $122.34.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $75.84 and $126.71, with an estimated average price of $101.37.