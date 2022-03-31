Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Vy Global Growth, The Walt Disney Co, Roth CH Acquisition III Co

- New Purchases: PAVE, IWR, GT, SAMA, SAMA, PCT, VRM, NRK, VTN, CXE, NAN, BFZ, GBT, VGSH, ZM, MQ, AEO, RDFI, OMAB, PAC, BCO, CLF, AMBP, IAU, QTEK, MTTR, ERAS, FUBO, EIGR, BLUE, SVA,
- Added Positions: GM, CUE, IVV, WBA, AMD, SUMO, RIG, ARKK, HWKZ, CCLP, CADE, CADE, FIGS, APTO, BA, JPM, LTRN, SVFA, PYPL, IOVA, EPD, TDOC, MSFT, GOOGL, SERA, BABA, RDFN, BQ, PGEN, SMED, PLTR, XLC, T, CAT, ECL, NEE, V, DKNG, AMZN, RTLR, APD, ESGC, ESPR, NERV, NYCB, LUMN, IUSG, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: VYGG, DIS, MA, DOCU, C, MAIN, ROCGU, QQQ, ROCLU, GOLD, RSVR, MINT, CVS, ELAN, RKLB, FTAI, FB, SQ, CENQU, SPY, TELA, WTRH, MCD,
- Sold Out: ROCR, ALK, GPN, ASAN, SPLK, AVLR, LCAP, XLNX, CNP, TEAM, CME, MRUS, XENE, MUDS, MUDS, JAZZ, FALN, XLY, UNG, QCOM, AAC, CPSR, MMP, MOTV, NVAX, GFS, ZGNX, AMAT, PTBD, SLCR, EJFA, MACA, JCIC, HCCC, KINZ, ADTH, METX, IO, OBLG, HGBL, JOB, FORD, IFBD, BEDU, SNMP, TOPS, SHIP, ITP, STAF, SGRP, CELP, SDPI, PEI, EDTK, QD, REDU, NINE, FAMI, DS, MDRR, BHAT, AIRI, GSMG,
For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 167,677 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 369,555 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,938 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 737,659 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 577,417 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.52 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 401,999 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $82.66, with an estimated average price of $76.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 111,994 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 237,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 303,874 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 303,874 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 152,694 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1726.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 111,204 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 143.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 873,021 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 537.25%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 139.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,348 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 262,328 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Roth CH Acquisition III Co (ROCR)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The sale prices were between $8.92 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.69 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $54.61.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $52.34.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $148.61, with an estimated average price of $122.34.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $75.84 and $126.71, with an estimated average price of $101.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC. Also check out:
1. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC keeps buying