GuruFocus is pleased to announce that starting Nov. 9, users can attend free open sessions every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m.

The open sessions allow users to ask questions about our key website features, including the stock summary page, 30-year financials pages, All-in-One Screener, stock ideas, stock comparison table, DCF Calculator, Excel Add-In, Google Sheets, guru and insider trades and much more.

Purpose

Over the past few years, GuruFocus has received several questions from customers about how to use key features of the website, the source of stock financial data and guru trade data and how to search for undervalued companies. While GuruFocus offers a wide range of support options, including a support ticket system and online chat support, the open sessions give users another option to seek assistance with their subscription.

The open sessions branch from the member engagement meetings that take place on the first Wednesday of each month. Users that sign up for a free trial of Premium can attend the open session during their trial to learn how to make the most of their subscription with GuruFocus.

Sign up process

Users can sign up for the open sessions by clicking on the “Join Event” button located in the “GuruFocus Events” section of the homepage dashboard. Users will receive a reminder email one day before the event takes place and a second email one hour before the event begins.

Users also have the option to enter their mobile phone number so they can receive text messages prior to the event.

Users can also sign up for one-on-one free sessions

Users can sign up for a one-on-one meeting by clicking on the “Request a Tutorial” button on the home page.

Users can then select an available date (highlighted in blue) and then pick a time slot from among the available options. The times are based on the user’s time zone.

Users can also enter specific questions for the session in the “Enter Details” pop-up.

Stock summary pages

The stock summary pages allow users to view a snapshot of a company’s fundamental data, which includes the GF Score and its five component rankings: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum.

Other key features located within the stock summary pages include the warning signs feature, which allows users to look for possible red flags about a company’s fundamental data.

Users can customize their home page and stock summary page dashboard using either the “drag-and-drop" method or the “add-remove sections” drop-down menus. The summary page also allows users to add a wide range of charts, including price charts, valuation bands charts and other charts constructed through the Interactive Chart feature.

If a user wants to learn more about a specific term, they can open the Financial Glossary for more information.

30-year financials pages

The 30-year financials pages allow users to view detailed historical income statement data, balance sheet data, cashflow statement data, valuation ratios and other quality metrics for stocks.

Users can also customize the 30-year financials layout by adding and removing sections or rearranging the sections in the desired format. Users can also remove individual financial calculations or add customized fields in the 30-year financials view.

All-in-One Screener

The All-in-One Screener, one of the most-popular Premium features of GuruFocus, allows users to screen for stocks based on a predefined screener template or their own user-defined investing strategy. Common stock ideas include high-quality stocks, dividend stocks and stocks that meet investing criteria from key value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

The screener also allows users to save screens and views and backtest their strategy against the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index benchmarks.

Stock comparison table

The stock comparison table allows users to compare fundamental, valuation, profitability and growth metrics for a company to its competitors. Users can also research stock ideas based on a specific category of stocks, including bank stocks, health care stocks, technology stocks and much more.

The stock comparison table also contains sections that allow users to view performance and valuation charts for the companies listed in the table.

Excel Add-In and Google Sheets

Users can download the Excel Add-In from Microsoft Corp.’s ( MSFT, Financial) AppSource page or the Google Sheets add-on from Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)( GOOG, Financial) subsidiary Google’s Workspace Marketplace to retrieve stock financial data, guru trades data, economic indicator data and industry median data directly into an Excel spreadsheet or Google Sheets spreadsheet.

Both the Excel Add-In and Google Sheets include several pre-made templates that allow users to view stock summary, financials, DCF valuations and valuation charts in Excel form.

Guru and insider trades

GuruFocus tracks a wide range of guru and insider trades, which are sourced through 13F filings, Schedule 13D and 13G filings, SEC Form 3 and 4 filings and mutual fund websites. Premium members can view the real-time guru picks, the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus and stocks that have been broadly purchased by institutional investors and company board directors.

Conclusions

If a user has any questions about our website and its services, they can contact us through a support ticket, online chat, by scheduling a free session or signing up for the open tutorial session.