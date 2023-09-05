Why Upstart Holdings Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 28% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

2 hours ago
Upstart Holdings Inc (

UPST, Financial), a prominent player in the credit services industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. With a current market cap of $2.63 billion and a stock price of $31.4, the company has witnessed a price change of -2.36% over the past week and a substantial 27.86% increase over the past three months. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of UPST stands at $39.42, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Introduction to Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc operates in the credit services industry, providing a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The company's revenue primarily comprises of fees paid by banks. 1696542745700597760.png

Profitability Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability in comparison to other companies in the industry. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) is -39.39%, which is better than 4.79% of the companies in the industry. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) is -14.37%, outperforming 6.64% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has had 2 years of profitability, which is better than 7.9% of the companies in the industry. 1696542762934992896.png

Growth Prospects of Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -3.80%, which is better than 34.47% of the companies in the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a robust 48.20%, outperforming 94.1% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -252.10%, which is better than 1% of the companies in the industry. 1696542778776879104.png

Major Holders of Upstart Holdings Inc Stock

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) is a major holder of Upstart Holdings Inc stock, with 1,664,843 shares, representing 1.98% of the company's stock. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) is another significant holder, with 8,842 shares, representing 0.01% of the company's stock.

Competitors of Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc faces competition from several companies in the credit services industry. FirstCash Holdings Inc (

FCFS, Financial) has a market cap of $4.02 billion, Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) has a market cap of $3.43 billion, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH, Financial) has a market cap of $1.88 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc has shown a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter, with a 27.86% increase. The company's profitability rank and growth rank indicate moderate profitability and growth potential. Major holders of the company's stock include

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The company faces competition from FirstCash Holdings Inc, Nelnet Inc, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc. Despite the competition, the company's stock is currently modestly undervalued according to its GF Value, indicating potential for further growth.

