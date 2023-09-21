Insider Sell: President Jeff Walsh Sells 17,864 Shares of loanDepot Inc (LDI)

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, President of LDI Mortgage, Jeff Walsh, sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot Inc (

LDI, Financial). This move comes amidst a flurry of insider activity at the company, with a notable trend towards selling.

Jeff Walsh is a key figure at loanDepot Inc, serving as the President of LDI Mortgage. His role involves overseeing the company's operations and strategic direction, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy for investors.

loanDepot Inc is a leading retail mortgage lender in the United States. The company provides a range of loan products, including home purchase and refinance loans. It operates through a network of retail locations and also offers its services online, making it accessible to a broad range of customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,078,429 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the wider company, with 78 insider sells and only 4 insider buys over the same period.

1702115628082528256.png

The high volume of insider selling could be a cause for concern for potential investors. It's often said that insiders sell their shares for many reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise. In this case, the high number of sells could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of loanDepot Inc were trading for $1.98 each, giving the company a market cap of $336.01 million. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock is only $0.97, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04.

1702115642678706176.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Jeff Walsh, coupled with the high price-to-GF-Value ratio, could suggest that loanDepot Inc's stock is currently overvalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors when making their investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.