GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Dave Sather, the founder and president of Sather Financial Group.

While the interview, which is scheduled for next Monday morning, Oct. 23, will be in the form of a podcast, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear his responses to your inquiries. Please submit your investing-related questions in the comments below.

Founded in 1999 as a fee-only RIA, the firm, which is based in Victoria, Texas, manages more than $1 billion in separately managed accounts.

In addition to heading up Sather Financial, the investor developed and leads the Bulldog Investment Company internship at Texas Lutheran University. Managed by students, the investment fund has recorded a 12.73% return since its inception in October of 2009. Sather also chairs the investment committee, is a member of the Business Department's executive advisory council and the board of regents.

Sather has been a guest twice on our Value Investing Live stream series and has been a speaker at the GuruFocus Value Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on two occasions.

At the most recent conference this past May, he shared some stocks that he categorized as “fishing boats” and “battleships.” In simpler terms, these are good companies and great companies.

Among the fishing boats he identified were companies like The Walt Disney Co. (DIS, Financial) and Fox Corp. (FOX, Financial). As for the battleships, Sather said companies like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, Financial) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) fell into this category. He also identified some more recent battleship companies, including Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B, Financial) and Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST, Financial).

The firm's 13F filing for the second quarter shows it entered new positions in Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial). It also added to its holding of Dollar General Corp. (DG, Financial), cut back on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial) and sold out of 3M Co. (MMM, Financial). See his full equity portfolio for the three monts ended June 30 here.

Do not forget to submit your questions for Sather in the comment section by this Friday!