Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Strategic Partnerships and Revenue Growth in Cell Engineering Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue decreased by 17% year-over-year to $55 million, primarily due to the expected decline in COVID-19 testing.
  • Cell Engineering revenue grew by 51% to $37 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Loss from operations improved to $(286) million from $(655) million in Q3 2022, with significant reductions in stock-based compensation expenses.
  • Ginkgo maintains a strong cash position with over $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a leader in cell programming and biosecurity, reported a total revenue of $55 million for the quarter, a decrease of 17% from the $66 million reported in the same period of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the anticipated reduction in COVID-19 testing revenue within the Biosecurity segment.

Performance and Strategic Developments

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, Financial) experienced significant growth in its Cell Engineering segment, with service revenues increasing by 52% to $36 million compared to Q3 2022. The company added 21 new Cell Programs to its Foundry platform, marking a 40% growth over the prior year period. Notably, a multi-target RNA drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer could potentially bring Ginkgo up to $331 million in research fees and milestone payments, in addition to potential royalties on sales.

Moreover, Ginkgo entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to pioneer new AI tools for biological engineering applications. The company's Biosecurity segment generated $18 million in revenue, transitioning towards a more sustainable model focused on long-term biosecurity infrastructure.

Financial Highlights and Outlook

The third quarter saw Ginkgo's Biosecurity revenue at $18 million with a gross profit margin of 62%. The loss from operations showed a marked improvement, with a decrease to $(286) million from $(655) million in the same quarter of the previous year. This included a non-cash impairment charge of $96 million related to the exit of a Zymergen lease facility. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $(84) million, a decrease from $(72) million in Q3 2022.

Looking ahead, Ginkgo revised its full-year 2023 outlook, expecting total revenue between $250 - $260 million. The company anticipates Cell Engineering revenue to be in the range of $145 - $150 million, inclusive of $4 million of downstream value share revenue recognized year-to-date. Biosecurity revenue expectations have been revised to up to $110 million for the year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with over $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company's total assets stood at $2.026 billion, with total liabilities at $773.7 million, resulting in total stockholders' equity of $1.252 billion.

The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows indicate a net cash used in operating activities of $(237.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company's cash position provides a multi-year runway as it continues to drive towards profitability.

Conclusion

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, Financial) continues to leverage its platform for cell programming and biosecurity, with strategic partnerships and growth in its Cell Engineering segment. Despite a decrease in total revenue due to the expected decline in COVID-19 testing, the company's financial position remains robust, with a strong cash balance to support its strategic objectives. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Ginkgo's continued innovation and potential revenue growth from its diverse partnerships and programs.

For more detailed information, please visit Ginkgo's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.