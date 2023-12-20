What's Driving SLM Corp's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

SLM Corp (SLM, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 5.77% gain over the past week and an impressive 19.95% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.99 billion, with the current stock price at $17.62. When compared to the GF Value of $21.18, SLM is currently considered modestly undervalued. This is a positive shift from three months ago when the stock was seen as a possible value trap, with a past GF Value of $21.44. Investors are now looking at SLM with renewed interest as its valuation suggests potential for growth.

Understanding SLM Corp's Business

SLM Corp, operating in the credit services industry, is the largest student lender in the United States. The company's portfolio includes student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan Program and private lending. Additionally, SLM Corp provides debt management services and college savings programs. This comprehensive approach to student financial services positions SLM as a key player in the education finance sector.

Profitability Insights

SLM Corp's Profitability Rank is a solid 6/10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 18.37%, which is better than 83.95% of its peers in the industry. Its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 1.16%, surpassing 41.59% of competitors. Notably, SLM has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.8% of companies in its space. These figures underscore SLM's efficient use of equity and assets to generate profits.

Growth Trajectory

SLM's Growth Rank is an impressive 7/10. The company has demonstrated strong growth with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 21.50%, outperforming 78.32% of the industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 23.30%, which is better than 84.11% of its industry peers. However, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -6.57%, which, while not as robust, still ranks better than 4.62% of the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 11.50%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a strong 30.80%, indicating solid earnings growth.

Notable Shareholders

Among the significant shareholders of SLM Corp, HOTCHKIS & WILEY leads with 6,925,428 shares, representing a 3.06% share percentage. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 504,696 shares, accounting for 0.22% of the shares, while Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 277,669 shares, making up 0.12% of the shares. The involvement of these prominent investors may suggest confidence in the company's future performance and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

SLM Corp operates in a competitive environment with key players like Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) with a market cap of $3.21 billion, Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) valued at $2.29 billion, and The Western Union Co (WU, Financial) with a market cap of $4.33 billion. SLM's market position is robust, with a market cap that competes closely with these industry counterparts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corp's recent stock performance and current valuation suggest a company on the rise. With a GF Value indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued, investors may find an attractive entry point. The company's strong profitability and growth metrics, coupled with the backing of significant shareholders, position it well for future success. While facing a competitive market, SLM's solid financials and strategic focus on student financial services make it a noteworthy stock for value investors to consider.

