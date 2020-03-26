Mar 26, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mar 26, 2020 / NTS GMT



* Nobuhiro Yabe

Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



Nobuhiro Yabe - Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



Ladies and gentlemen, this is Nobuhiro Yabe, CFO of Marubeni Corporation. I would like to present using the PowerPoint presentation material.



For the fiscal year ending March 2020, consolidated net profit forecast is revised down by JPY 390 billion from JPY 200 billion we announced on February 5 to the net loss of JPY 190 billion. Now the breakdown of the JPY 390 billion downward revision, onetime items represent JPY 370 billion and the decline of adjusted net profit is JPY 20 billion. As a result of the much lower net profit, the total equity is revised to JPY 1.640 trillion, about JPY 480 billion lower than our previous forecast. As a result, D/E ratio is expected to be 1.2x, 0.3