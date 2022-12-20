Dec 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Dariusz MaÃ±ko - Grupa Kety S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



(technical difficulty)



So whether it's Friday, whether it's a weekend, no breaks. Some maintenance, even, intervals were shifted to use the overall situation in the market. So we sometimes even postpone this, I think. So this whole team is -- the credit for this goes to the whole team. I'm tremendously proud.



The year 2022 has been a year in which we got to work in really extreme demand, maximum demand conditions for products. We saw this in the Extruded Products segment, where we had record figures on the extruders. We sometimes were unable to even fulfill some orders for our customers, and it was an incredible year in terms of film. And actually, we wouldn't have even hoped in the past to people queuing up for BOPP foil film. And so 30% profitability and actually, when we assumed in the business plan for both machines, we assumed 13% profitability, which has already been very high. Even too high for some, too high a task because usually, such businesses work at 9%, 10% profitability levels.

