Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT

Swarnim Maheshwari - Edelweiss Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



On behalf of Edelweiss, I welcome you all for this Adani Ports Q1 Conference Call. From the management today, we have with us Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of the port vertical; Mr. Vikram Jaisinghani, CEO of the Logistics vertical; and Mr. Satya Prakash Mishra from the IR team.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Karan for his opening remarks, post which we'll have the question-and-answer session. Over to you, Karan. Thank you.



Karan G. Adani - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call to discuss the operation and financial performance of APSEZ for the quarter ending 30th June 2021.



Let me start by quoting our Chairman from his message in our recently published integrated annual report. He said, we must leave in our own capability and must be able to depend on it for economic construction, especially in