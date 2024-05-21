Market Overview

The stock market concluded positively with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a new all-time closing high. The S&P 500 was also strong, ending just ten points shy of its record high. The Russell 2000 index outperformed, rising 1.2% today, partly fueled by another surge in meme stocks like GameStop (GME, Financial) and AMC Entertainment (AMC, Financial), which both saw significant trading spikes before experiencing some profit-taking.

Economic Indicators

Market participants reviewed the April Producer Price Index (PPI) which came in hotter than expected at 0.5% for both total and core PPI, against the anticipated 0.3% and 0.2%. Despite this, revisions to the previous month's data provided a mixed market reaction. Additionally, Fed Chair Powell described the data as "quite mixed" during a discussion at the Foreign Bankers' Association's annual meeting.

Treasury and Stocks Performance

Following the PPI report, the Treasury market initially faced selling pressure, but quickly recovered, ending the day with gains. The 10-year note yield settled at 4.45% after fluctuating post-data release. In the stock market, a notable afternoon rally was led by Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) which surged following the announcement of new AI features at its developers conference. This uplifted other mega-cap stocks and bolstered the broader market.

Corporate News

Home Depot (HD, Financial) experienced a slight decline after its earnings report revealed disappointing sales figures. On the sectoral front, the information technology and real estate sectors led with gains, while consumer staples lagged slightly behind.

Year-To-Date Performance

S&P 500: +10.0% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +10.0% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: +8.6% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +5.0% YTD

Russell 2000: +2.9% YTD

Economic Data Review

Key economic reports included the April NFIB Small Business Optimism Index and detailed PPI data. The increase in final demand services by 0.6% was significant, potentially impacting the Fed's inflation targeting confidence.

Upcoming Economic Calendar

Important upcoming data includes the Consumer Price Index, Retail Sales, and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. Additionally, the weekly crude oil inventories and business inventories data will provide further market insights.

Guru Stock Picks

HOTCHKIS & WILEY has made the following transactions:

Reduce in TPC by 28.17%

Sold out in MXL

Add in MBIN by 14.3%

New position in MMS

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC has made the following transactions:

Reduce in WTFC by 2.31%

Sold out in BMY

Add in CXT by 1.75%

New position in AAP

Howard Marks has made the following transactions:

Reduce in IBN by 5.97%

Sold out in QETAU

Add in FCX by 1.91%

New position in YY

Murray Stahl has made the following transactions:

Reduce in SPGI by 9.53%

Sold out in BTT

Add in SJT by 567.02%

New position in PBH

David Abrams has made the following transactions:

Reduce in UHAL by 31.94%

Sold out in TEVA

Dodge & Cox has made the following transactions:

Reduce in JPM by 1.53%

Sold out in DISH

Add in MDT by 0.14%

New position in AEP

Ray Dalio has made the following transactions:

Reduce in IMO by 30.39%

Sold out in HLI

Add in BWA by 72.72%

New position in ATMU

Tom Russo has made the following transactions:

Reduce in MA by 8.77%

Sold out in PXD

Add in PRNDY by 6.64%

New position in LVMUY

Chris Davis has made the following transactions:

Reduce in REG by 1.26%

Sold out in CUBE

Add in CPT by 57.01%

Frank Sands has made the following transactions:

Reduce in NET by 38.96%

Sold out in APTV

Add in ASML by 32.76%

New position in AAPL

Mohnish Pabrai has made the following transactions:

Reduce in CEIX by 0.81%

Add in AMR by 2.55%

Renaissance Technologies has made the following transactions:

Reduce in TRNO by 91.74%

Sold out in LNKB

Add in RCUS by 94.74%

New position in AZZ

Al Gore has made the following transactions:

Reduce in AMAT by 30.49%

Sold out in VLTO

Add in CBRE by 2.72%

Jeremy Grantham has made the following transactions:

Reduce in AVT by 17.72%

Sold out in HUN

Add in CVX by 0.72%

New position in KLIC

PRIMECAP Management has made the following transactions:

Reduce in ARAY by 0.84%

Sold out in NICE

Add in FIVE by 31.87%

New position in COP

Today's News

GameStop (GME, Financial) and AMC (AMC, Financial) witnessed significant trading activity, with GameStop's stock soaring after a series of tweets from Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, who previously fueled similar trading frenzies. GameStop's shares surged by approximately 60% on Tuesday alone, following a nearly 75% rise on Monday. AMC also experienced substantial gains, with its stock doubling in value early Tuesday, further fueled by a successful $250M equity capital raise.

Other meme stocks also saw notable increases: Koss (KOSS, Financial) jumped by 42%, Clover Health (CLOV, Financial) climbed 20%, BlackBerry (BB, Financial) increased by 16%, and Beyond Meat (BYND, Financial) also rose by 16%. These movements highlight a broader meme stock rally reminiscent of past trading surges driven by retail investors.

In the technology sector, Alibaba (BABA, Financial) announced a dividend and reported mixed quarterly results, leading to a 5% drop in its stock in premarket trading. This news also affected other Chinese technology stocks, with JD.Com (JD, Financial), Bilibili (BILI, Financial), and Baidu (BIDU, Financial) experiencing declines.

Electric vehicle stocks, including Lucid Group (LCID, Financial), Workhorse Group (WKHS, Financial), and Canoo (GOEV, Financial), benefited from the broader meme stock enthusiasm, posting double-digit gains. This sector movement is partly attributed to high short interest and speculative trading patterns similar to those impacting meme stocks.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE, Financial) also participated in the meme stock rally, with shares increasing by over 9% in premarket action after a substantial rise the previous day. This movement is linked to the broader meme stock trend and high short interest in SPCE shares.

On a broader market level, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) reached a new record high, influenced by gains in technology and real estate stocks. This rise comes amid mixed economic signals and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the ongoing challenges with inflation and monetary policy.

Tilray Brands (TLRY, Financial) announced a significant debt-for-equity transaction, planning to issue over 13 million shares to manage its convertible debt, reflecting ongoing adjustments in the cannabis industry's financial strategies.

Amidst these corporate and market movements, geopolitical tensions influenced market conditions as well, with President Biden announcing significant tariff increases on a range of Chinese imports, escalating the U.S.-China trade tensions and potentially impacting numerous sectors.

