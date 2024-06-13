What's Driving PayPal Holdings Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial) has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market, with a notable 13.08% increase over the past three months, bringing its current market capitalization to $69.04 billion. The current stock price stands at $66, reflecting a 5.14% gain over the past week alone. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of PayPal is currently $97.66, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation marks a decrease from the past GF Value of $104.53, yet both assessments categorize the stock as significantly undervalued, indicating a potential investment opportunity.

Overview of PayPal Holdings Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the credit services industry, was spun off from eBay in 2015. The company specializes in providing electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, primarily focusing on online transactions. As of the end of 2023, PayPal boasted 426 million active accounts. Additionally, PayPal owns Venmo, a popular person-to-person payment platform, further solidifying its position in the digital payment landscape. 1798735633460654080.png

Assessing PayPal's Profitability

PayPal's financial health is reflected in its exceptional Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 16.96%, which is superior to 47.76% of 379 companies in the same sector. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 21.48%, ranking better than 90.59% of 510 companies. Furthermore, PayPal's Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 5.51% and 18.99% respectively, both significantly higher than industry averages. These metrics not only highlight PayPal's efficient use of capital but also its ability to generate substantial profits relative to its peers. 1798735652465045504.png

Growth Trajectory of PayPal

PayPal's Growth Rank also stands at a perfect 10/10. The company has maintained a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.20% and a 5-Year Rate of 16.20%, indicating consistent top-line growth. Looking ahead, analysts estimate a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 6.85% over the next 3 to 5 years. Additionally, PayPal's earnings per share (EPS) growth rates are equally strong, with a 3-Year EPS Growth Rate of 16.50% and a 5-Year Rate of 9.10%. The estimated future EPS Growth Rate is an impressive 15.93%, suggesting continued profitability. 1798735669951098880.png

Notable Shareholders and Market Position

PayPal's stock is held by several prominent investors, including Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 8,041,327 shares, representing 0.77% of the company. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons are also significant shareholders, holding 0.45% and 0.22% of the stock, respectively. This strong investor confidence is supported by PayPal's competitive position in the market, standing ahead of other key players like Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial), Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial), and Synchrony Financial (SYF, Financial), which have market caps of $52.46 billion, $30.92 billion, and $17.31 billion respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc exhibits strong market performance, robust profitability, and promising growth metrics. The company's current valuation according to GF Value indicates that it is significantly undervalued, presenting a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors. With its solid market position and consistent financial performance, PayPal continues to be an attractive option for those looking to invest in the credit services industry.

