Global Markets Weekly: U.S. Services Activity Picks Up While Manufacturing Struggles

This week's global market update highlights mixed performances across major benchmarks, varying economic signals, and significant policy changes in Europe, Japan, and China. The U.S. saw growth in services but a slump in manufacturing, while Europe experienced a rate cut from the ECB. Japan's mixed market returns were influenced by currency interventions, and China faced a retreat despite positive property sector data.

United States

Major benchmarks end mixed as longer-term bond yields fall

  • The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite reached record intraday highs, while smaller-cap indexes pulled back.
  • Growth stocks outpaced value shares significantly due to falling longer-term interest rates.
  • AI sector faced headwinds as U.S. officials slowed issuing licenses for AI chip sales to the Middle East.

Manufacturing slump continues…

  • ISM reported a contraction in manufacturing activity (48.7).
  • Job openings in April fell to their lowest level (8.059 million) since February 2022.
  • The quits rate, an indicator of labor market strength, surprised on the upside.

…as services sector remains strong

  • ISM’s services index jumped to 53.8 in May, the highest in nine months.
  • ADP reported private sector job gains of 152,000, the lowest in four months.
  • Labor Department's report showed an addition of 272,000 jobs in May.

Mixed inflation signals

  • Unemployment rate increased to 4.0%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4%.
  • ISM data suggested easing price pressures in manufacturing due to falling commodity prices.
  • 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield hit a two-month low of 4.28% on Thursday.
  • Investment-grade corporate bond market spreads widened, while high-yield market benefited from tech stock rally.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 38,798.99 (+112.67, +2.94% YTD)
  • S&P 500: 5,346.99 (+69.48, +12.10% YTD)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 17,133.12 (+398.10, +14.13% YTD)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 2,920.70 (-62.16, +5.00% YTD)
  • Russell 2000: 2,026.55 (-43.57, -0.03% YTD)

Europe

ECB cuts rates, but no hint on future decisions

  • ECB reduced its deposit rate by a quarter point to 3.75%.
  • Inflation forecast for 2024 revised to 2.5% from 2.3%.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted mixed inflation data and company profit margins absorbing wage growth.

Wieladek: Two more ECB rate cuts likely, but moves will depend on forecasts

  • Potential for two additional rate cuts in 2024, likely in September and December.

Danish central bank cuts rates

  • Denmark's central bank lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 3.35%.

Japan

Mixed weekly returns

  • Nikkei 225 Index up 0.5%, TOPIX Index down 0.6%.
  • Yen strengthened to around JPY 155 against the USD.
  • Services sector continued to expand sharply in May.

Bank of Japan expected to taper bond buying, keep interest rates unchanged

  • 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.98%.
  • Speculation of BoJ tapering bond buying at the June meeting.

Finance Ministry confirms currency intervention to prop up the yen

  • Intervention in the foreign exchange market confirmed for April 29 to May 29.

China

Stocks retreat despite positive property sector data

  • Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.15%, CSI 300 Index down 0.16%.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.59%.
  • New home sales by top 100 developers rose 11.5% in May.

Exports exceed forecasts

  • Exports rose 7.6% in May, imports increased 1.8%.
  • Overall trade surplus increased to USD 82.62 billion.

Other Key Markets

South Africa: Post-election coalition discussions likely to be complex

  • ANC lost its majority but won the most seats (about 40%).
  • Political uncertainty and market volatility expected in the weeks ahead.

Mexico: Magnitude of President-elect Sheinbaum’s victory surprises investors

  • Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo won the presidency by wide margins.
  • Her coalition secured a qualified majority in the Lower House.
  • Challenges expected in implementing fiscal adjustments.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
