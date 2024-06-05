On June 5, 2024, Kilandigalu Madati, a Director at Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial), sold 645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of Wingstop Inc.

Wingstop Inc operates as a franchisor of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company has established a strong presence in the fast-casual dining sector, offering a variety of flavors to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

Over the past year, Kilandigalu Madati has sold a total of 2,117 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Wingstop Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Wingstop Inc were trading at $395.74 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $11.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 136.58, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $268.59, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47, Wingstop Inc is considered significantly overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale and the current stock valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Wingstop Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

