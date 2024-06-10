Director Jocelyn Moore Sells 32,488 Shares of OppFi Inc (OPFI)

On June 10, 2024, Jocelyn Moore, Director at OppFi Inc (OPFI, Financial), executed a sale of 32,488 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,893 shares of the company.

OppFi Inc (OPFI, Financial) operates as a financial technology platform that facilitates banking partnerships to provide credit products to consumers who lack access to mainstream credit options. The company leverages advanced technology and analytics to serve customers through its committed bank partnerships.

Over the past year, Jocelyn Moore has sold a total of 53,516 shares of OppFi Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for OppFi Inc shows a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of OppFi Inc were trading at $3.14 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $65.032 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 163.50, significantly higher than both the industry median of 14.36 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $3.78, indicating that with a price of $3.14, OppFi Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

