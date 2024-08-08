On August 8, 2024, Douglas Treff, Director at Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), executed a sale of 10,594 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 81,254 shares of Crocs Inc.

Crocs Inc, known for its innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, utilizes proprietary closed-cell resin, Croslite, to produce lightweight, non-marking, and odor-resistant shoes. This distinctive offering has allowed Crocs to carve a niche in the footwear industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,591 shares and purchased 2,114 shares. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Crocs Inc, where there have been 16 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Crocs Inc were trading at $132.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.95, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.78 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $130.81, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation in relation to its historical performance and industry standards.

