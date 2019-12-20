  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (1210) 

Sarah Ketterer’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 3rd Quarter

Guru’s largest position is chemical company Linde

December 20, 2019 | About: LIN +0% ECA +0% BIDU +0% RYAAY +0% GIL +0% BABA +0% MFC +0% SABR +0% TSM +0% SNX +0%

Causeway Capital Management, the Los Angeles-based firm founded by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) and Harry Hartford in 2001, seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in mispriced equities in both developed and emerging markets.

The guru and her team look for potential opportunities among mid- and large-cap companies using quantitative and value-oriented methods. Each stock also receives a risk score based on the amount of volatility it adds to the portfolio. The investment team then enters positions in the stocks with the highest expected risk-adjusted returns that also have a lower price-earnings ratio and higher dividend yield than the market.

As of the end of the third quarter, GuruFocus’ top 10 holdings data showed her five largest positions were Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN), Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

Linde

The investor trimmed her Linde stake by 14.45% during the third quarter to 5.32 million shares. The holding accounts for 12.31% of the equity portfolio and is Ketterer’s largest position. GuruFocus data shows she has gained approximately 23.24% on the investment since establishing it in the first quarter of 2019.

dc52504107a2adfe2178d10888e8cac5.png

The Danbury, Connecticut-based manufacturer of industrial gases and other chemicals has a $113.76 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $211.46 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced.

e8aab4105a412595a89a88187a8cd19f.png

Of the gurus invested in Linde, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.38% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Dodge & Cox, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio), Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio).

Encana

Ketterer boosted her Encana stake by 2.03% during the third quarter, bringing the total holding to 126.2 million shares. The position accounts for 6.94% of the equity portfolio and is her second-largest holding overall. According to GuruFocus, Ketterer has lost an estimated 41.2% on the investment since the third quarter of 2016.

f45b402b3b738b5061e6e58134fb92b3.png

The Canadian oil and gas producer has a market cap of $5.85 billion; its shares were trading around $4.40 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-book ratio of 0.57and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued.

7af1f4ac134bc81c15265ae614fd7a98.png

With 9.72% of outstanding shares, Ketterer is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Dodge & Cox, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Cohen, Pioneer, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

Baidu

In the third quarter, the guru increased her stake in Baidu by 3.66% to 5.5 million shares. The position accounts for 6.75% of the equity portfolio and is her third-largest holding overall. GuruFocus estimates Ketterer has lost 28.7% on the investment since the second quarter of 2016.

1ee72574bd1fc161f8eb7f74b7ac2b34.png

The Chinese search engine has a $44.74 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $127.68 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-book ratio of 2.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

Based on the Peter Lynch chart, the stock appears to be overvalued.

0032a1707392bd353ffba3d8e3dbca2d.png

Dodge & Cox has the largest position in Baidu with 2.39% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer, the Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).

Ryanair Holdings

Ketterer beefed up her stake in Ryanair by 31.01% during the third quarter to 6.3 million shares. Her fourth-largest holding accounts for 4.97% of the equity portfolio. According to GuruFocus, she has gained approximately 44% on the investment since the third quarter of 2016.

5b8630b043e4bb5f41ac265a4195b0d6.png

The Irish budget airline has a market cap of $19.44 billion; its shares were trading around $88.03 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 18.5, a price-book ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is overvalued.

602597c9216b07287ed4de33d34bf4cd.png

Of the gurus invested in Ryanair, Herro has the largest position with 5.57% of outstanding shares. Simons’ firm, Causeway’s International Value Fund, PRIMECAP, Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific, Baron, Pioneer and Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Gildan Activewear

The investor reduced her fifth-largest position, Gildan Activewear, by 26.06% in the third quarter. The 10.6 million-share stake represents 4.5% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows she has gained an estimated 18.86% on the investment since establishing it in the fourth quarter of 2016.

163032c1ec2625ab76d27c766661232b.png

The clothing manufacturer, which is headquartered in Montreal, has a $5.91 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $29.12 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-book ratio of 3.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

b9ee810729e6be0be6a2225676b500b8.png

With 5.22% of outstanding shares, Ketterer is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Pzena, PRIMECAP, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer and Dalio.

Portfolio composition and performance

According to portfolio data, Ketterer’s other top holdings as of the three months ended Sept. 30 were Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC), Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) and Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX).

Her $8.37 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 86 stocks, is most heavily invested in the technology sector at 17.74%, followed by fairly equal representations in the financial services, energy and basic materials sectors.

5325edc97ba873f8c30be55fc8afae1f.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */