Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2425)

Lone Pine Capital Exits Salesforce, Union Pacific

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

May 28, 2020 | About: CRM +0% UNP +0% MELI +0% DPZ +0% IQV +0% TDG +0%

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Salesforce.com

The firm exited its position in Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM). The trade had an impact of -3.57% on the portfolio.

567a8aa9601702202168067d3f4ba85e.png

The provider of cloud computing solutions has a market cap of $158.74 billion and an enterprise value of $156.66 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 0.54% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 0.31% is outperforming 56% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.35 is below the industry median of 2.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 0.81% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 0.39%.

Union Pacific

The firm closed its Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -3.10%.

3cb879945c77de4f10a604f4a72778b3.png

The North American railroad has a market cap of $117.96 billion and an enterprise value of $146.31 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.08% and return on assets of 9.72% are outperforming 91% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.55% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

MercadoLibre

The firm closed its Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) position. The portfolio was impacted by -2.94%.

a5ea11730a3b994cc02cf2f7f782f853.png

The operator of online marketplaces has a market cap of $40.80 billion and an enterprise value of $39.40 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.68% and return on assets of -4.51% are underperforming 80% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.34 is above the industry median of 0.42.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Viking Global Investors with 0.78% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76%.

Domino’s Pizza

The firm exited its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), impacting the portfolio by -2.7%.

ff67df6198223c4a907cf5153bafa580.png

The owner and franchisee of pizza restaurants has a market cap of $14.63 billion and an enterprise value of $18.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 34.33% is outperforming 90% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.41.

Some notable gurus shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 5.07% of outstanding shares, Fisher’s firm with 1.75% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

IQVIA Holdings

The investment firm closed its holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV). The trade had an impact of -2.52% on the portfolio.

5bde0c3b6f99e652d6123b93ba2cb783.png

The healthcare researcher has a market cap of $28.04 billion and an enterprise value of $39.88 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.49% and return on assets of 0.93% are outperforming 55% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 1.28.

Other notable shareholders include Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point with 0.96% of outstanding shares, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management with 0.9% and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.5%.

TransDigm

The firm trimmed its holding in TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG). The trade had an impact of -1.42% on the portfolio.

d8dfedc3f53d28d45ecfe128532d1bae.png

The electronic products manufacturer has a market cap of $23.54 billion and an enterprise value of $39.44 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 6.44% outperforms 79% of other companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.49.

Notable shareholders include Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 3.25%, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital with 1.44% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.2%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


