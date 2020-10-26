Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Mizuho Markets Cayman LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2020Q3, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 64 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, ADBE, TSLA, SPLK, LULU, BIIB, SBUX,
- Added Positions: BABA, AMZN, NFLX, MSFT, FB, AAPL, MU, SQ, LVS, NVDA, NOW, GOOGL, MS, XOM, AMAT, GE, GRUB,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, AMD, VRT, V, DIS, MA, UBER, XLNX, MET, MCD,
- Sold Out: CRM, INTC, BA, TWTR, PG, CAT, AXP, ISRG, FCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,425,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,723 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.62%
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $339.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 35,485 shares as of .New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $475.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,211 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,433 shares as of .New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $209.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,791 shares as of .New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $331.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of .New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $257.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 368.48%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.9%. The holding were 604,062 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 249.62%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3209.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 7,723 shares as of .Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 193.34%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 34,908 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 117.06%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 97,028 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 118.07%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 55,389 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 151,225 shares as of .Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 68.33%. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 13,902 shares as of .Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 38.65%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 198,235 shares as of .Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.21%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $193.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 31,317 shares as of .Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 88.69%. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 5,984 shares as of .Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 50.62%. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $318.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 12,173 shares as of .Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 74.11%. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $114.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP still held 8,056 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. Also check out:
