Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys Genuine Parts Co, Amcor PLC, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Cummins Inc

Investment company Miller Howard Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Genuine Parts Co, Amcor PLC, Stag Industrial Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Life Storage Inc, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Howard Investments Inc . As of 2020Q3, Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPC, AMCR, STAG, LSI, CNQ, F, SWX, FAF, OLLI, STLD, SNDR, MAIN, VST, EQT, NBL, PE,

GPC, AMCR, STAG, LSI, CNQ, F, SWX, FAF, OLLI, STLD, SNDR, MAIN, VST, EQT, NBL, PE, Added Positions: POR, NTAP, IPG, PAA, CVX, GPS, LAMR, MRK, VLO, DVY, MGA, VIRT, SRE, JPM, AMJ, SR, JWN, HEP, BKH, AMT, SU, CXO,

POR, NTAP, IPG, PAA, CVX, GPS, LAMR, MRK, VLO, DVY, MGA, VIRT, SRE, JPM, AMJ, SR, JWN, HEP, BKH, AMT, SU, CXO, Reduced Positions: CCEP, CMI, TSM, EMN, WHR, BCE, CSCO, VZ, TXN, ENB, SHLX, AES, AVGO, C, KR, GILD, EPD, CFG, CCI, TRP, CAH, KO, TGT, ORI, CNP, MMP, CBRL, OKE, MXIM, HBAN, UPS, ALE, ET, PFE, KEY, ABBV, FNF, MSM, FDX, T, WU, MPLX, WMB, PBA, PSXP, EXC, KMI, OGE, ZTS, MPC, NEE, VEOEY, VOD, FTS, XLU, LNG, D, PPL, ETR, WTRG, MDU, AGR, PAGP, WES, PSX, EOG, OMAB, NGG, NI, ES, EVRG, WM, BKR, PXD, UNP, UGI, ETRN, RTLR, LNT, AEE, HESM, NEP, OGS, SWN, AR, CF, DUK, EIX, FWRD, IDA, WEC, NWE, PNM, PEG, SJW, SLB,

CCEP, CMI, TSM, EMN, WHR, BCE, CSCO, VZ, TXN, ENB, SHLX, AES, AVGO, C, KR, GILD, EPD, CFG, CCI, TRP, CAH, KO, TGT, ORI, CNP, MMP, CBRL, OKE, MXIM, HBAN, UPS, ALE, ET, PFE, KEY, ABBV, FNF, MSM, FDX, T, WU, MPLX, WMB, PBA, PSXP, EXC, KMI, OGE, ZTS, MPC, NEE, VEOEY, VOD, FTS, XLU, LNG, D, PPL, ETR, WTRG, MDU, AGR, PAGP, WES, PSX, EOG, OMAB, NGG, NI, ES, EVRG, WM, BKR, PXD, UNP, UGI, ETRN, RTLR, LNT, AEE, HESM, NEP, OGS, SWN, AR, CF, DUK, EIX, FWRD, IDA, WEC, NWE, PNM, PEG, SJW, SLB, Sold Out: LYB, ETN, FE, SPH, BIG, HFC, COG,

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 167,639 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 995,206 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 393,797 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 618,461 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 1,204,076 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.43%

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 439,107 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,726,221 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,134,915 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $114.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 209,716 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 230,540 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 2645.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 677,421 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,204,076 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,972,893 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,028,705 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 477.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,945 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.