Ibex Investors LLC Buys InMode, CyberArk Software, Tufin Software Technologies, Sells Wix.com, Nova Measuring Instruments, Varonis Systems Inc

Investment company Ibex Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, CyberArk Software, Tufin Software Technologies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Corning Inc, sells Wix.com, Nova Measuring Instruments, Varonis Systems Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ibex Investors LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ibex Investors LLC
  1. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 600,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.12%
  2. CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 200,000 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.45%
  3. Redhill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL) - 1,875,601 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  4. Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 585,665 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  5. Radware Ltd (RDWR) - 730,000 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $200.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,455 shares as of .

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 206.12%. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,622,883 shares as of .

Added: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,515,000 shares as of .

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 206.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $126.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,742 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 94.18%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $124.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,037 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Sold Out: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ibex Investors LLC. Also check out:

1. Ibex Investors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ibex Investors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ibex Investors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ibex Investors LLC keeps buying

