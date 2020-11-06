  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Accredited Investors Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST

November 06, 2020 | About: AXP +1.77% VO +2.04% FDX +3.7% NVDA +2.65% APH +3.05% CRM +3.78% BLL +3.24% VOO +1.96% RTX +2.57% DVY +2.29% BWB +2.88% JMIA +9.64% P +0%

Edina, MN, based Investment company Accredited Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Ball Corp, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accredited Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accredited+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accredited Investors Inc.
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,604,123 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 304,927 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 135,336 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 570,467 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 148,163 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 909 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $566.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 477 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $260.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 839 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of .

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,773 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $21, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PLM)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accredited Investors Inc.. Also check out:

Comments

