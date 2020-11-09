Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.. As of 2020Q3, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWS, IWN, BRK.B, ALGN,
- Added Positions: EFA, XLB, SPY, IWP, AGG, EMB, IEI, SWKS, IEF, TLH, OHI, FLOT, MDY, TIP, V, NYF, MUB, EW, CRM, IAGG, JPM, NOC, NVDA, ABBV, INTC, WM, PAYX, PEP, XLNX, XEL, PEAK, ABT, AMT, AMGN, ADI, BSX, COF, CMI, ETN, FISV, IWM, LRCX, NXPI, VEA, AVGO, CWB, XLP, EVRG, AMAT, TROW, BLK, FIS, CMCSA, GPC, GOOGL, LMT, MCO, NSC, UNP, PLD, HRL, DFS, ES, OSK, MU, XLK, TMO, RY, PSA, CVX, EA, PYPL, AOR, EEM, CSCO, GOOG, ADBE, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, QQQ, IWB, IWV, MMM, IWO, SHY, AAPL, FB, NKE, XOM, AOM,
- Sold Out: XLV, GLD, XLF, PLM,
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 113,650 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 25,563 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 37,137 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 35,313 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 125,007 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.25%
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $107.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,937 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of .New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $477.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 642 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 131.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $66.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 125,007 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 323.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 47,927 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 157.23%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,908 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 273.36%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $189.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of .Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,758 shares as of .Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 69.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,150 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.Sold Out: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PLM)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.12.
