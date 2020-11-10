Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

London, X0, based Investment company Egerton Capital (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Match Group Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q3, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $16.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CMCSA, V, MTCH, VMC, BKNG, MLM, SAM, EBAY, NVR, TSM,
- Added Positions: TMUS, MA, LB, FB, PGR, DHI, GPN, CHTR, BXMT, CP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, BABA, NFLX, FISV, LIN, BX, ATVI, UNH, UNP, GOOG, YNDX, TSCO,
- Sold Out: ADBE, C,
These are the top 5 holdings of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,324,370 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 3,164,567 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,690,801 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,084,234 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,268,080 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.99%
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 11,061,725 shares as of .New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,114,311 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $137.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,393,121 shares as of .New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $135.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 2,452,820 shares as of .New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2118.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 150,726 shares as of .New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $261.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 920,500 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $122.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 7,690,801 shares as of .Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 186.65%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $344.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,574,036 shares as of .Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 14,543,036 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,268,080 shares as of .Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 159.50%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $90.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,564,350 shares as of .Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,972,692 shares as of .Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP. Also check out:
