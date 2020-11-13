Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys FedEx Corp, 3M Co, Salesforce.com Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Van Strum & Towne Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, 3M Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Strum & Towne Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Van Strum & Towne Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX, MMM, CRM, COST, DHR, NKE, AXP, CDNS, KO, NEE, ITW, CHTR,

FDX, MMM, CRM, COST, DHR, NKE, AXP, CDNS, KO, NEE, ITW, CHTR, Added Positions: MSFT, PEP, VOO, AMGN, ECL, SIVB, JPM, JNJ, IBM, PG, COF, DIS, OMC, GOOGL, SRCL, EMR, VWO, HPQ, GILD, VTI, VZ,

MSFT, PEP, VOO, AMGN, ECL, SIVB, JPM, JNJ, IBM, PG, COF, DIS, OMC, GOOGL, SRCL, EMR, VWO, HPQ, GILD, VTI, VZ, Reduced Positions: SLB, T, CSCO, INTC, NTR, WFC, DVN, GE, VOD, DELL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,811 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 42,095 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 35,362 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 63,967 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 38,653 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of .

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of .

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of .

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 650 shares as of .