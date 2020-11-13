  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys FedEx Corp, 3M Co, Salesforce.com Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: FDX -0.24% MMM -1.28% CRM -1.87% DHR -0.06% NKE -0.8% COST +0.75%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Van Strum & Towne Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, 3M Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Strum & Towne Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Van Strum & Towne Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+strum+%26+towne+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,811 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 42,095 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  3. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 35,362 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 63,967 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  5. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 38,653 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of .

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 650 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC..

VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s Top Growth Companies
VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s High Yield stocks
Stocks that VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. keeps buying

