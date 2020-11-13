German American Bancorp, Inc. Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells German American Bancorp

Investment company German American Bancorp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, sells German American Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, German American Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, German American Bancorp, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RTX, AMGN, DE, BIL, VNQ, BMY, ECL, SMPR,
- Added Positions: GVI, XLI, PFE, JNJ, SPY, ACWX, MUB, IWR, IWM, MA, AMZN, PG, UNH, HD, ABT, ORCL, NKE, MRK, CSCO, WMT, XLU, TXN, SBUX, PRU, MS, MU, INTC, GILD, XOM, LLY, C, CVS, ATVI, VZ, PSX, IWF, COP, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GABC, MSFT, MCD, DHR, TMO, V, NEE,
These are the top 5 holdings of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
- ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 383,736 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 780,871 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 608,209 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 99,831 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,197 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.33%
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,681 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,494 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $251.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of .New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 73.70%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 67,796 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 95.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 105,213 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,824 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,628 shares as of .
