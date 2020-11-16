Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Pinduoduo Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells New Relic Inc, Athene Holding, Chewy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, sells New Relic Inc, Athene Holding, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNOW, GSX, BEKE, SUMO, BIGC, JAMF, JAMF, FROG, GDRX, CD, ASAN, RTP.U, NCNO, XPEV, DCT, AMWL, LI, VERX, OM, YALA, OSH,
- Added Positions: PDD, NOW, CRWD, PTON, TEAM, UBER, WDAY, DNK, ZM, MSFT, AMZN, MA, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, PYPL, SVMK,
- Sold Out: NEWR, ATH, CHWY,
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,650,366 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,413,734 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 29,773,257 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 8,750,500 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 604,800 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $240.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of . New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $71.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,020,769 shares as of . New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,391,187 shares as of . New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,778,778 shares as of . Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 14,253,066 shares as of . Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 105.93%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $500.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,488,900 shares as of . Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,537,000 shares as of . Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,777,658 shares as of . Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $189.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,762,241 shares as of . Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,538,716 shares as of . Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96.
