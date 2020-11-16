Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Pinduoduo Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells New Relic Inc, Athene Holding, Chewy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, sells New Relic Inc, Athene Holding, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SNOW, GSX, BEKE, SUMO, BIGC, JAMF, JAMF, FROG, GDRX, CD, ASAN, RTP.U, NCNO, XPEV, DCT, AMWL, LI, VERX, OM, YALA, OSH, Added Positions: PDD, NOW, CRWD, PTON, TEAM, UBER, WDAY, DNK, ZM, MSFT, AMZN, MA, SHOP,

PDD, NOW, CRWD, PTON, TEAM, UBER, WDAY, DNK, ZM, MSFT, AMZN, MA, SHOP, Reduced Positions: CRM, PYPL, SVMK,

CRM, PYPL, SVMK, Sold Out: NEWR, ATH, CHWY,