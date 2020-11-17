Miura Global Management, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Open Lending Corp, Sells Charter Communications Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Miura Global Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Open Lending Corp, JD.com Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sea during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miura Global Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Miura Global Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GDRX, NET, LPRO, JD, DKNG, CYRX, AXNX, SNOW, OSH, BABA, PDD, AFIB, LI,

GDRX, NET, LPRO, JD, DKNG, CYRX, AXNX, SNOW, OSH, BABA, PDD, AFIB, LI, Added Positions: LBRDK,

LBRDK, Reduced Positions: CHTR, EDU, INSP, DECK, SE, TAL, V, DHR, INMD, MSFT, FIS, BIO, XLP, JPM, RGEN, EQH, AMED, MS, BAC, CHE, ADBE, CGNX, AEO, NKE, ADUS, ZBRA, DDOG,

CHTR, EDU, INSP, DECK, SE, TAL, V, DHR, INMD, MSFT, FIS, BIO, XLP, JPM, RGEN, EQH, AMED, MS, BAC, CHE, ADBE, CGNX, AEO, NKE, ADUS, ZBRA, DDOG, Sold Out: AMZN, BAM, COUP,

For the details of Miura Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miura+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

InMode Ltd (INMD) - 938,000 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.17% GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 565,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 45,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.75% Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 210,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.24% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 90,900 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.4%

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 367,000 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 89,800 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 98,700 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of .

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.