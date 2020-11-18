  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC Buys Walmart Inc, JD.com Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells HUYA Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Yandex NV

November 18, 2020 | About: JD +2.01% FIS -0.62% ADBE +1.52% FB -1.42% IQV -0.88% CNC -0.58% WMT -2.01% IAC +0.39% SPGI -0.87% LH +0.13% PD +0.74% TME +0.68% SMAR -0.63%

New York, NY, based Investment company Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, JD.com Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells HUYA Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Yandex NV, Smartsheet Inc, Iridium Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kerrisdale+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC
  1. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 2,984,709 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 185,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 223,837 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 177,500 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC) - 800,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 217,933 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 233,878 shares as of .

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $204.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 81,152 shares as of .

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 454,304 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of .

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 2582.16%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 399,910 shares as of .

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 168.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $146.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 268,093 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 116.06%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 70,221 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 60.61%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 151,037 shares as of .

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $172.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 228,596 shares as of .

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 161.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 360,353 shares as of .

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Sold Out: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The sale prices were between $4.79 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.23.

Sold Out: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99.

Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $19.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC keeps buying

Comments

