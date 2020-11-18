Ranger Investment Management, L.P. Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, CMC Materials Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Home BancShares Inc, AppFolio Inc, sells Chegg Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 546,750 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 908,214 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 365,884 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66% EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) - 2,028,212 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,266,955 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.99 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 886,372 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 401,573 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 456,238 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 301,656 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 193,148 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $36.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,799 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 145.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,133,953 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 114.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 581,366 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 125.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $64.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 441,981 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $136.12 and $174.73, with an estimated average price of $154.1. The stock is now traded at around $147.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,488 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $171.88 and $206.64, with an estimated average price of $191.94. The stock is now traded at around $259.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 148,481 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 256,849 shares as of .

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $43.14.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $120.03 and $142.24, with an estimated average price of $130.15.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $12.11 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23.