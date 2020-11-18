Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Open Lending Corp, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Investment company Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, sells Open Lending Corp, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 4,281,852 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,789,550 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,534,246 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,151,447 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91% SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 5,275,555 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,455 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 575,515 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,146 shares as of .

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72.