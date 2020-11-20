  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, eHealth Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: DRI -1.23% PEGA +1.83% HQY +1.58% EEFT +0.65% EHTH -0.03% DT +1.72% GDRX +2.11% IWM +0.11% DLTR +0.44% ATVI +1.16% KMX +0.02% U +5.58%

Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Dorsal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, eHealth Inc, Pegasystems Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Snap Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC
  1. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,355,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 605,000 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83%
  3. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 470,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.49%
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 3,875,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.84%
New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $129.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 803,491 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $19.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dorsal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)