Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, eHealth Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Dorsal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, eHealth Inc, Pegasystems Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Snap Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EHTH, DT, GDRX,

EHTH, DT, GDRX, Added Positions: DRI, PEGA, HQY, EEFT, TLND,

DRI, PEGA, HQY, EEFT, TLND, Reduced Positions: SNAP, CRM, Z, MSFT, AMZN, CRWD, TWLO, LOW, BURL, PZZA,

SNAP, CRM, Z, MSFT, AMZN, CRWD, TWLO, LOW, BURL, PZZA, Sold Out: IWM, DLTR, ATVI, KMX, URBN,

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,355,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 605,000 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 470,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.49% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 3,875,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.84%

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $129.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 803,491 shares as of .

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $19.62.