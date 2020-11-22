TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, LogMeIn Inc, Legg Mason Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 1,899,813 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. New Position CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 1,922,032 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 304.61% GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,456,085 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.62% Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 831,815 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06% Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,400,650 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.83%

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.17%. The holding were 1,899,813 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 448,162 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 2,760,381 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 881,812 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 409,609 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 5,390,960 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 304.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,922,032 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,456,085 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,400,650 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 831,815 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fitbit Inc by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,181,846 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,846,780 shares as of .

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.