D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Masimo Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Clorox Co

Concord, NH, based Investment company D L Carlson Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, American Tower Corp, Roku Inc, sells Masimo Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Clorox Co, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Everbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PENN, Z, F, AMT, BDX, MS, EQT, APD, DE, KSU, PNC, W, WFC, ICE, RKT, NEM, U, PANW, GDX, NNN, NEP, IYJ, WY, XME, USB,

PENN, Z, F, AMT, BDX, MS, EQT, APD, DE, KSU, PNC, W, WFC, ICE, RKT, NEM, U, PANW, GDX, NNN, NEP, IYJ, WY, XME, USB, Added Positions: ROKU, TXN, MSFT, MDB, AMZN, NFLX, AAPL, BRK.B, UNH, XBI, ZTS, BA, FB, BMY, KTOS, CRSP, GOOGL, TDOC, TWTR, SCHB, NKE, CTVA, DDOG, HD, CAT, MO, XPO, PG, JNJ, JPM, NEE, LNT, LHCG, FNF, DKNG, XLP, CONE, EOG, MRTN, IYH, SCHG, AAWW, AMGN, UNP,

ROKU, TXN, MSFT, MDB, AMZN, NFLX, AAPL, BRK.B, UNH, XBI, ZTS, BA, FB, BMY, KTOS, CRSP, GOOGL, TDOC, TWTR, SCHB, NKE, CTVA, DDOG, HD, CAT, MO, XPO, PG, JNJ, JPM, NEE, LNT, LHCG, FNF, DKNG, XLP, CONE, EOG, MRTN, IYH, SCHG, AAWW, AMGN, UNP, Reduced Positions: DGX, CREE, BYND, MCD, AMD, GNRC, SNAP, ARCC, VZ, SAM, ODFL, SBUX, SQ, SPY, SLRK, ADBE, CVX, BCE, TOT, IWM, RGEN, XLU, ENB, TRV, XLK, XLF, TGT, INTC, TJX, XLE, VIG, ACN, RSP, IXP, IWB, MTDR, IYW, IVV, FHLC, ADI, PEP, GOOG,

DGX, CREE, BYND, MCD, AMD, GNRC, SNAP, ARCC, VZ, SAM, ODFL, SBUX, SQ, SPY, SLRK, ADBE, CVX, BCE, TOT, IWM, RGEN, XLU, ENB, TRV, XLK, XLF, TGT, INTC, TJX, XLE, VIG, ACN, RSP, IXP, IWB, MTDR, IYW, IVV, FHLC, ADI, PEP, GOOG, Sold Out: MASI, GS, CLX, CRWD, EVBG, KALU, C, LMT, CVS, CPT, PSX, CAG, JPMPG.PFD, VNQ, CME, PE, RE, APA, XOM, EPD, KXI, WFCPP.PFD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,340 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,458 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,053 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 57,860 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.47% McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) - 11,039 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 110,128 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $111.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 56,925 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 803,289 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 20,819 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $231.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,672 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 98,479 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 105.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 51,396 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 83.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 59,790 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 57,860 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 92,053 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,738 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1188.76%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,911 shares as of .

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.5 and $71.96, with an estimated average price of $64.18.