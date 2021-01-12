  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Biogen Inc, Chevron Corp

January 12, 2021 | About: EMR +1.63% GOOG -1.14% UPS +1.27% DD +2.83% AMAT +2.09% SQ +0.9% MU +1% DOCU +9% ITW +0.61% VMC +1.96% BIIB -0.05% FTNT +3.2%

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Square Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Biogen Inc, Chevron Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2020Q4, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,790 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 141,579 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,183 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 77,889 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 206,722 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 52,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 247,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.07%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1746.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28.



