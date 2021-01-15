CVA Family Office, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, American Electric Power Co Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company CVA Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, American Electric Power Co Inc, Altria Group Inc, PPL Corp, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVA Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CVA Family Office, LLC owns 342 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLP, FNDE, XLU, CDLX, UHAL, XLY, XLF, VCR, MRNA, FDX, PFF, VIA, VGLT, AY2, SD, NVG, SPE, WLL, PPG,
- Added Positions: IEFA, SCHD, BABA, VTI, GSLC, SCHE, SCHZ, VGT, SCHP, IEMG, QQQ, IVW, VYM, CWB, VUG, VOX, SCHF, VCSH, VTEB, IJK, BMY, VBR, ICF, XLK, XLE, LLY, VHT, IJT, AAPL, COP, TIP, NVDA, TGT, MRK, VXF, VWO, CAG, VB, MDT, PFE, PSCT, UL, SLB, EFG, VZ, AVGO, MPC, KMI, DHS, CVX, EFV, GUNR, VTV, HYG, IBB, EMR, VO, EPD, IBM, LOW, UPS, FB,
- Reduced Positions: DVY, EFAV, IJR, SCHX, FNDX, DEM, KO, AEP, SCHC, JNJ, INTC, VNQ, GPC, MO, DUK, PM, WBA, AGG, CME, BAC, GILD, GIS, XOM, C, MSFT, EXPD, DIS, T, BA, CAT, CSCO, ETN, QCOM, MDLZ, CB, DD, TSLA, MS, JCI, JPM, TFC, WELL,
- Sold Out: PPL, ARCC, ILMN, SON, ASML, DTD, LHX, ET, ROP, SBUX, AON, DES, KIN, AWK, UN, STT, NOC, ESS, CRL, GOLD, KTOS, NVAX, AYTU, GPRO, CARR, OTIS, VNT, XSLV,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,521 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 182,616 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,093 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 20,338 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 75,529 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $108.01. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $286.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.522400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 90,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 4020.00%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $243.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.258100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 81,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 286.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.875700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.37.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $99.23.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22.
