Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Apache Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Centre Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Apache Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, PPL Corp, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KNX, APA, BRK.B, TSLA, JPM, UNH, WPM, CMCSA, BAC, DIS, ENIA, UNIT,

KNX, APA, BRK.B, TSLA, JPM, UNH, WPM, CMCSA, BAC, DIS, ENIA, UNIT, Added Positions: VZ, JNJ,

VZ, JNJ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, XOM, T, AES, KHC, OLN, FB, ADM, EMN, V, WMB, MA, GOOG, GOOGL, SRE, CVX, XEC, NVDA, EIX, OGE, ADBE, PYPL, NFLX, HD, KMI, NEE,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, XOM, T, AES, KHC, OLN, FB, ADM, EMN, V, WMB, MA, GOOG, GOOGL, SRE, CVX, XEC, NVDA, EIX, OGE, ADBE, PYPL, NFLX, HD, KMI, NEE, Sold Out: PPL, PM, HAIN, MO, SJM, MXIM, CRM, TMO, AWK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,700 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,366 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,810 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.88% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 487,336 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 147,880 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.45%

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $45.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 125,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apache Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 308,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.472500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $354.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 101,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2.