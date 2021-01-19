Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund

Investment company Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Equifax Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ARKK, CRSP, EFX, GS, SBUX, MDB, VAW, TSLA, SMAR, WMT, TFC, BBN, NTLA,
- Added Positions: BDX, CRWD, VFH, GLD, GOOG, UL, PANW, MSFT, FB, CVS, JNJ, ABBV, CTSH, CRM, PEP, SO, JPM, ACN, TJX, DIS, VZ, MDLZ, EMR, AMGN, ABT, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, AAPL, VIG, PFE, VEA, VPL, MMP, BSCM, MA, PG, AMZN, VXUS, WELL, D, MMM, NKE, SMG, CMCSA, KO, GOOGL, DE, UPS, VGT, INTC, VYM, AEP, AMT, SLV, EFAV, EVRG, UNH, OTIS, CMP, VPU, PEG,
- Sold Out: IVE, WOOD, DSI, VB, XOM, BIIB, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 53,933 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,725 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,628 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,923 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 32,025 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $198.294500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.64. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $296.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $281.27. The stock is now traded at around $369.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 120.24%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 14,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 74.08%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $80.21, with an estimated average price of $71.45.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.
