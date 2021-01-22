SOL Capital Management CO Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SOL Capital Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, Impinj Inc, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOL Capital Management CO. As of 2020Q4, SOL Capital Management CO owns 224 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QUAL, TPR, MS, IXUS, JPST, XBI, CAR, GLW, DEO, EXPE, DGRO, FEZ, PHO, SCHA,
- Added Positions: IJJ, VTV, XLE, IEMG, IVW, KBWB, IWM, IJK, LUMN, AMZN, GOOGL, VNQI, VO, MSFT, SCHW, IJS, VWO, WFC, VB, BAM, APO, VTI, RDS.B, VEA, CG, IVV, SCHV, VBR, IEFA, VCSH, BABA, KBE, VNQ, VUG, IWR, AXP, VGK, VXUS, BAC, C, HD, INTC, JPM, NKE, NOK, PFE, DIS, BX, ARI, EFG, GS, XOM, IJR, IWD, VDE, DISCK, VIG, EBAY, SCHE, MGC, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, MINT, MGK, IXN, QQQ, FB, FDX, XLB, MAR, KRE, UNH, IWF, VIAC, GNR, ITB, QCOM, BOTZ, KKR, GE, COP, XLI, XLK, OEF, RWO, VOT, GDX, YUM, LUV, DHR, HON, LOW, MCD, MCK, PEP, PHG, TEVA, VSH, DXC, CVX, CAT, BA, VOO, VHT, TSLA, HPQ, WPP, WMT, YUMC, HPE, SAN,
- Sold Out: XHB, PI,
For the details of SOL Capital Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sol+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 338,928 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 79,939 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,759 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,908 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 328,025 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.802300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $70.077100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 123,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 315.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1898.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.Sold Out: Impinj Inc (PI)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $35.06.Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
SOL Capital Management CO reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.77%. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. SOL Capital Management CO still held 21,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
SOL Capital Management CO reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.8%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $275.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. SOL Capital Management CO still held 1,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
SOL Capital Management CO reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 41.67%. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. SOL Capital Management CO still held 2,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.
