Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Okta Inc, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OCSL, VNO, OKTA, BA, APD, PSTH, ETSY, TSM, YUM,

OCSL, VNO, OKTA, BA, APD, PSTH, ETSY, TSM, YUM, Added Positions: IVW, CRM, BABA, MINT, QQQ, SYK, MUB, MSFT, ULTA, BAM, USFD, OCSI, ADBE, TGT, DIS, AXP, JPM, BRK.B, XPO, GS, FRT, VEA, WM, DEO, BLK,

IVW, CRM, BABA, MINT, QQQ, SYK, MUB, MSFT, ULTA, BAM, USFD, OCSI, ADBE, TGT, DIS, AXP, JPM, BRK.B, XPO, GS, FRT, VEA, WM, DEO, BLK, Reduced Positions: TOTL, IEF, CMF, IVE, SHV, LMBS, SPY, UNH, CMG, AMGN, PEP, LHX, XLK, PG, SNAP,

TOTL, IEF, CMF, IVE, SHV, LMBS, SPY, UNH, CMG, AMGN, PEP, LHX, XLK, PG, SNAP, Sold Out: IEFA, VTV, WYY, XLF,

For the details of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+zone+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 89,090 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 279,142 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.71% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 107,432 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 64,940 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,737 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 556,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 73,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $238.55. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $205.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 10,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $283.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 279,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 338.80%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 18,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 137.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $191.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WidePoint Corp. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.