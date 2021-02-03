>
Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Visa Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: V -0.62% SCHW -1.98% NOC +0.25% SPY +0.08% UBER +1.17% VCSH -0.04% IAC +2.1% AYI -1.18% VRM +1.03% DVY +0.89% VGK +0.1% CCK -0.9% A -0.84%

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Uber Technologies Inc, sells TransDigm Group Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Unilever NV, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Allen Investment Management LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Allen Investment Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 132,254 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 227,248 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  3. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 567,901 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 969,439 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,514,713 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.43%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,514,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,561,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 99.64%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 279,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 185.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 164,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.



