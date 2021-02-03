Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Visa Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Uber Technologies Inc, sells TransDigm Group Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Unilever NV, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Allen Investment Management LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, AYI, VRM, DVY, VGK, BIDU, CCK, RIO, WAT, PSX, DELL, ASAN, XLE, XLF,
- Added Positions: V, SCHW, NOC, BABA, SYY, SPY, UNH, CMCSA, GOOG, FB, VTI, FIS, AMZN, UBER, VEA, VCSH, VWO, NKE, AGG, IXUS, IJR, UL, WMT, JNJ, IYW, IJT, IJK, BAC, CE, JPM, LMT, IWP, BSV, DDOG, NVDA, PFE, ABBV, SRE, AVGO, TMO, DIS, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: TDG, LH, W, BKNG, MSFT, TWLO, MDB, VXUS, SHOP, AAP, SQ, EQIX, MELI, IEFA, SHW, OKTA, BIV, UNP, TXN, IEMG, NSC, PEP, PPG, MRK, MCD, INTC, TT, ILMN, HON, DOV, DEO, DHR, CCI, COP, BLK, ADSK, AMGN,
- Sold Out: ATVI, UN, AYX, DOCU, APD, DE,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 132,254 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 227,248 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 567,901 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 969,439 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,514,713 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.43%
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,514,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,561,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 99.64%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 279,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 185.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 164,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.
