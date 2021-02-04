>
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Citigroup Inc, Air Lease Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: UL -5.82% C +2.14% AL +0.46% TRV +3.8% LSXMK +0.9% NKE +1.44% LBRDK +1.13% KRC +0.05% UN +0% KMB -0.67% CHTR +1.73%

Investment company Pavion Blue Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Citigroup Inc, Air Lease Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, The Travelers Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unilever NV, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pavion+blue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,716 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.83%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 36,218 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 208,965 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 37,184 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 36,690 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC.

