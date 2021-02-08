Burleson & Company, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells DiamondPeak Holdings Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, DocuSign Inc

Investment company Burleson & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Workhorse Group Inc, Fastly Inc, sells DiamondPeak Holdings Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, DocuSign Inc, Cortexyme Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burleson & Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Burleson & Company, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, WKHS, UNP, FTNT, SPOT,

SNOW, WKHS, UNP, FTNT, SPOT, Added Positions: AMZN, PYPL, NVDA, TWLO, SCHG, MSFT, NFLX, FSLY, TSLA, GOOGL, SCHX, NKTR, IWP, TIP, LQD, BIV, BSV, EMB, VB, SHY, VOT, PEP, UXIN, QCOM, PFE, MRK, COST, AMD, ABT,

AMZN, PYPL, NVDA, TWLO, SCHG, MSFT, NFLX, FSLY, TSLA, GOOGL, SCHX, NKTR, IWP, TIP, LQD, BIV, BSV, EMB, VB, SHY, VOT, PEP, UXIN, QCOM, PFE, MRK, COST, AMD, ABT, Reduced Positions: QQQ, CRTX, AMGN, PINS, LULU, SCHF, GS, DAL, SPYG, JPM, VOO, AGG, HNNA, SCHD, VTV, XLK, EFG, IGSB, VBR, SCHP, SPY, IJR, VBK, SCHE, VOE, IVV, EEM, WFC, IBM, VWO, BNDX, RH, LMT, VO, HD, CVX, JNK, CSCO, XOM, VNQ, SCHK, IWM,

QQQ, CRTX, AMGN, PINS, LULU, SCHF, GS, DAL, SPYG, JPM, VOO, AGG, HNNA, SCHD, VTV, XLK, EFG, IGSB, VBR, SCHP, SPY, IJR, VBK, SCHE, VOE, IVV, EEM, WFC, IBM, VWO, BNDX, RH, LMT, VO, HD, CVX, JNK, CSCO, XOM, VNQ, SCHK, IWM, Sold Out: DPHC, SH, DOCU, NKLA, IDV, SCHZ,

For the details of Burleson & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burleson+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,896 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 278,274 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 559,167 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 116,805 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 48,515 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $304.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 32,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $159.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $323.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 61,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Uxin Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.87 and $1.64, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.71.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.