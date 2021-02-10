Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Broadcom Inc, American Tower Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Home Depot Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, AVGO, SPG,

SCHW, AVGO, SPG, Added Positions: ADBE, AMT, APD, IQV, ROST, V, NOW, KO, JPM, MCD, UNP, ADP, ISRG, HLT,

ADBE, AMT, APD, IQV, ROST, V, NOW, KO, JPM, MCD, UNP, ADP, ISRG, HLT, Reduced Positions: C, HD, IBM, DHR, TMO, MSFT, PSA, AEE, PG, PRU, AWK, COP,

C, HD, IBM, DHR, TMO, MSFT, PSA, AEE, PG, PRU, AWK, COP, Sold Out: CRM, XLV, K, KMB, VNT,

For the details of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bessemer+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 332,761 shares, 52.36% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 469,715 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,509 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,516 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,257 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $496.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $183.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $581.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.