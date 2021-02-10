>


Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Home Depot Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: ADBE +0.46% AMT -0.49% APD +0.32% IQV -1.65% ROST -0.51% NOW -1.04% SCHW +0.75% AVGO +0.41% SPG +3.65% CRM -0.93% XLV +0.15% K -0.17%

New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Adobe Inc, Broadcom Inc, American Tower Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Home Depot Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 332,761 shares, 52.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 469,715 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,509 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,516 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,257 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $496.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $183.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $581.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Sold Out: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



