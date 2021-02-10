Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys BGSF Inc, Photronics Inc, Ichor Holdings, Sells Cohu Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, AXT Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BGSF Inc, Photronics Inc, Ichor Holdings, DHI Group Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells Cohu Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, AXT Inc, BGSF Inc, CAI International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BGK, IWN,

Added Positions: ICHR, PLAB, DHX, SMSI, ZVO, NGS, ASYS, RVSB, ZAGG, RMNI, QMCO, CHEF, BBW, PRDO, ORRF, CIVB, NNBR, FRG, PKBK, RMR, AJX, THFF, ARC, AFIN, TSC,

Reduced Positions: COHU, UCTT, AXTI, CAI, SHYF, HBNC, ASUR, BBSI, GMRE, CRHM, NBN, LCUT, CMTL, STRL, LNDC, CRAI, UEIC, PINE, MCB, CMCO, PFLT, SCVL, ACTG, FSBW, AMRB, HURC, SAMG, PFBI, FMNB, BOCH, PTSI, LCNB, NWPX, BOOM, FBMS, CBNK, FNWB, ESQ, TGH, UFAB, NSIT, ACBI, AX, FBIZ, ONTO, FIX, NVEE, BCML, SMP, WNC, EBF, NTGR, BWB, CNOB, HCSG, SMCI, HNGR, BANC, IVAC, PRAA, PATK, CNXN, MED, CASH, PFIE, CUBI, RBBN, SYKE, OSS, RGP, INTT, MNTX, CTRN, TWIN, SP, MG, SIG, MTRX, PLUS, TBI, TBK, EPAC, DXPE, BHE, CAL, HWCC, UVSP, DAKT, BCOR, NR, HALL,

Sold Out: BGSF, BBBY, RAIL, VBTX, PPBI,

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 429,127 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.96% Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 132,541 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67% Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 315,718 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) - 583,425 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% CAI International Inc (CAI) - 273,924 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.84%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.04. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 438,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 250.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 411,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 274.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 147,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 167.55%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,455,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 55.71%. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 900,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zovio Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 640,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 522,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.78.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $22.06.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.87.