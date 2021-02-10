FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Towne Bank, Sells Independent Bank Group Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp

Mclean, VA, based Investment company FJ Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Towne Bank, Banc of California Inc, Great Southern Bancorp Inc, sells Independent Bank Group Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Wintrust Financial Corp, National Bank Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FJ Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, FJ Capital Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $898 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EBC, TOWN, BANC, GSBC, CBTX, SBT, SFST, HTBI, PROV, TLS, ABR, RWT, NRZ, AEL, RNR, BBDC, GPMT, BPOP, TBBK, BK, C, ORCC, RMBI,
- Added Positions: FBC, RNDB, BANR, UVSP, GWB, BY, FNB, WSBC, FHN, OCFC, SMBC, SLCT, PFSI, EQBK, OPOF,
- Reduced Positions: IBTX, NBHC, MOFG, BRKL, BCML, CATC, CBNK, IBCP, SSB, MYFW, HBCP, MFA, ACIW, BGCP, SHBI, CCS, MFNC, Y, EVBN, EQH, ACGL, OMF, RVSB, CIVB, SPFI, KKR,
- Sold Out: PPBI, SI, WTFC, AUB, NFIN, HBT, WD, SBFG, KRNY, ESQ, NLY, HTGC, TBK, FTAC, AFG, JRVR, AJX, PNC, TSLX, FTAI, FITB, THFF,
These are the top 5 holdings of FJ Capital Management LLC
- Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 3,232,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 1,521,000 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 3,269,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) - 828,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.17%
- OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 2,741,000 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 3,269,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Towne Bank (TOWN)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $17.21 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 695,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 971,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 217,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 297,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,022,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 1035.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 443,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Randolph Bancorp Inc by 733.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 542,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Banner Corp (BANR)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Banner Corp by 165.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Univest Financial Corp by 427.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 443,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,648,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 187.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.66 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 287,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.87.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25.Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.84 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $54.Sold Out: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $22.54 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.84.Sold Out: Netfin Acquisition Corp (NFIN)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.06.Sold Out: HBT Financial Inc (HBT)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HBT Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.61.
