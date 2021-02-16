>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: UBER -0.26% DOCU +0.97% SNOW -1.14% EGHT -2.65% SHOP +0.34% API -2.71% COUP -2.2% DASH +7.04% ONEM -1.07% AI -4.39% YSG -0.3%

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Coupa Software Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc, MongoDB Inc, Anaplan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $39 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chase Coleman's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chase+coleman/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chase Coleman
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,650,366 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,891,734 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 14,053,066 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 613,095 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,226,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $356.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $221.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,596,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,930,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,714,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)


Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 78.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,681,399 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 491.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $263.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,773,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,753,597 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 121.50%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1456.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 193,816 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Agora Inc (API)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Agora Inc by 2365.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,726,123 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $84.09 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $94.65. Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $39.63. Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22.

Here is the complete portfolio of Chase Coleman. Also check out:

1. Chase Coleman's Undervalued Stocks

2. Chase Coleman's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Chase Coleman's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Chase Coleman keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)