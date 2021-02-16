>
Guardian Capital Lp Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Thomson Reuters Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: SU +4.19% BMO +0.87% BAM +1.35% BHC -0.13% FTS +0.15% CCI -1.71% QSR +0.36% UL +1.2% DOOO +1.08% TOT +3.76% ROK +0.65% ITW -0.47% TRI -0.37%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Bank of Montreal, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Bausch Health Inc, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Thomson Reuters Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Waste Connections Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Lp. As of 2020Q4, Guardian Capital Lp owns 148 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,529,358 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,673,981 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  3. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 2,434,022 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.33%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 4,182,451 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.52%
  5. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 9,377,752 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.88%
New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,252,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 296,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOOO)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $67.86, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 201,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 271,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245. The stock is now traded at around $251.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 142.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 9,377,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 2,434,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,182,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,120,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,488,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 149.43%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 98,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $81.3.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76.



