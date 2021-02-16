Poehling Capital Management, LLC Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Skillz Inc, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Sells Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Poehling Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Skillz Inc, Velodyne Lidar Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Liberty Braves Group, sells Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Dow Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poehling Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Poehling Capital Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, SKLZ, VLDR, RBAC, BATRA, AGQ, GNOG, WPF, IVOL, TREB, BOAC.U, BEN, SLB, SABR, DXC, VTI, CLCT, GLD, FITB, IWR, XLV,

PSTH, SKLZ, VLDR, RBAC, BATRA, AGQ, GNOG, WPF, IVOL, TREB, BOAC.U, BEN, SLB, SABR, DXC, VTI, CLCT, GLD, FITB, IWR, XLV, Added Positions: AMGN, WFC, PSX, DLR, IYW, APO, MA, MRK, BHC, BMY, ENB, BTI, PFE, MKL, AMZN, MO, XLE, LVS, C, CRM, TAP, HBI, AAPL, GS, GD, TWTR, QSR, DIS, KBE, VCIT, VNQ,

AMGN, WFC, PSX, DLR, IYW, APO, MA, MRK, BHC, BMY, ENB, BTI, PFE, MKL, AMZN, MO, XLE, LVS, C, CRM, TAP, HBI, AAPL, GS, GD, TWTR, QSR, DIS, KBE, VCIT, VNQ, Reduced Positions: WBA, BKNG, MMM, CARR, GE, MSFT, VHT, IGV, IGT, BP, DISCA, BUD, MPC, VIAC, GLRE, INTC, CG, L, WPP, XLF, MIK, PLYA, CPLG,

WBA, BKNG, MMM, CARR, GE, MSFT, VHT, IGV, IGT, BP, DISCA, BUD, MPC, VIAC, GLRE, INTC, CG, L, WPP, XLF, MIK, PLYA, CPLG, Sold Out: RUTH, PK, DOW, NZF, NVG, AYX, NWL, BLMN,

For the details of Poehling Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/poehling+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 65,402 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 217,148 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Markel Corp (MKL) - 6,959 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,600 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 218,763 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 218,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 241,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 140,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 290,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $20.44 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 82,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 148.05%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 163,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 87.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 1052.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $137.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 314.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 63,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $13.92.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18.